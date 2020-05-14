A Director at Brink’s Company (BCO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Brink’s Company (BCO), Michael Herling, bought shares of BCO for $67.1K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Herling’s holding in the company by 19.41% to a total of $428.4K. In addition to Michael Herling, 4 other BCO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $97.12 and a one-year low of $33.17. Currently, Brink’s Company has an average volume of 961.99K. BCO’s market cap is $1.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 112.80.

Starting in July 2019, BCO received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Brink’s Company has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Brink’s Co. provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit; ATM replenishment & maintenance; and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.