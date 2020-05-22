A Director at Bright Horizons (BFAM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Bright Horizons (BFAM), Lawrence Alleva, bought shares of BFAM for $24.5K.

Following Lawrence Alleva’s last BFAM Buy transaction on November 26, 2013, the stock climbed by 69.9%. This recent transaction increases Lawrence Alleva’s holding in the company by 3.81% to a total of $654.3K.

Based on Bright Horizons’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $506 million and quarterly net profit of $30.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $502 million and had a net profit of $42.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $176.98 and a one-year low of $64.23. Currently, Bright Horizons has an average volume of 361.38K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BFAM with a $125.00 price target. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.57, reflecting a -11.1% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Bright Horizons has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lawrence Alleva's trades have generated a 31.1% average return based on past transactions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education. The Back-Up Care Services segment deals with center-based back-up child care, and in-home child and adult/elder dependent care. The Educational Advisory Services segment comprises of tuition reimbursement program management and related educational advising, and college advisory services. The company was founded by Roger H. Brown and Linda A. Mason in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.