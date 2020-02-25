A Director at Brady is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Brady (BRC), Elizabeth Pungello, exercised options to sell 8,400 BRC shares at $29.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $427.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $59.11 and a one-year low of $44.13. BRC’s market cap is $2.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.01. Currently, Brady has an average volume of 192.71K.

The insider sentiment on Brady has been negative according to 129 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protect premises, products, and people. It operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.