A Director at Brady (BRC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Brady (BRC), Frank Harris, sold shares of BRC for $52.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $59.11 and a one-year low of $33.00. Currently, Brady has an average volume of 98.05K. BRC’s market cap is $2.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $48.00, reflecting a 13.5% upside.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protect premises, products, and people. It operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.