A Director at Box is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Box (BOX), Daniel Levin, exercised options to sell 80,012 BOX shares at $4.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.65M.

Following Daniel Levin’s last BOX Sell transaction on June 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.3%.

Based on Box’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $184 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,550,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.09 and a one-year low of $8.64.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, reflecting a -9.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BOX with a $24.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Box has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.