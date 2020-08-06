A Director at Boston Beer is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Boston Beer (SAM), Jean Michel Valette, exercised options to sell 4,105 SAM shares at $123.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.46M.

Following Jean Michel Valette’s last SAM Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 357.2%. In addition to Jean Michel Valette, 2 other SAM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Boston Beer’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $452 million and quarterly net profit of $60.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $318 million and had a net profit of $27.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $871.64 and a one-year low of $290.02. Currently, Boston Beer has an average volume of 45.89K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $720.67, reflecting a 17.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Boston Beer has been negative according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.