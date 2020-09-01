A Director at Boise Cascade (BCC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Boise Cascade (BCC), Thomas Carlile, sold shares of BCC for $777.7K.

In addition to Thomas Carlile, 6 other BCC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Thomas Carlile’s last BCC Sell transaction on August 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $50.35 and a one-year low of $20.08. Currently, Boise Cascade has an average volume of 316.62K. BCC’s market cap is $1.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70.

The insider sentiment on Boise Cascade has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boise Cascade Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vertically-integrated wood products and building materials. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes and sells broad line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand board, plywood, lumber, and general line items such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.