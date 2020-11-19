A Director at Bloomin’ Brands is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Elizabeth A. Smith, exercised options to sell 250,000 BLMN shares at $10.03 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.2M.

The company has a one-year high of $24.29 and a one-year low of $4.54.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.90, reflecting a -14.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bloomin’ Brands has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

