A Director at Black Knight (BKI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Black Knight (BKI), William P. Foley, sold shares of BKI for $13.39M.

Following William P. Foley’s last BKI Sell transaction on June 24, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.5%. This is Foley’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on FNF back in September 2019

Based on Black Knight’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $300 million and quarterly net profit of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $285 million and had a net profit of $42.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.44 and a one-year low of $50.01. BKI’s market cap is $8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 67.80.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.39M worth of BKI shares and purchased $649.2K worth of BKI shares. The insider sentiment on Black Knight has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William P. Foley’s trades have generated a -17.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.