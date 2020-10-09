A Director at BioMarin Pharmaceutical is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Elaine Heron, exercised options to buy 15,000 BMRN shares at $26.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $397.4K.

Following this transaction Elaine Heron’s holding in the company was increased by 28.86% to a total of $5.33 million. Following Elaine Heron’s last BMRN Buy transaction on August 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $429 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,183,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $131.95 and a one-year low of $64.75. BMRN’s market cap is $14.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 116.00.

Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.13, reflecting a -28.2% downside. 17 different firms, including Robert W. Baird and Wedbush, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2020, BMRN received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on BioMarin Pharmaceutical has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elaine Heron's trades have generated a -1.7% average return based on past transactions.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

