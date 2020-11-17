A Director at BioLife Solutions is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at BioLife Solutions (BLFS), Joseph Schick, exercised options to sell 6,250 BLFS shares at $1.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $207K.

In addition to Joseph Schick, 13 other BLFS executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Joseph Schick’s last BLFS Sell transaction on August 24, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on BioLife Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.28 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,133,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.6 million and had a net profit of $10.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.74 and a one-year low of $7.37. Currently, BioLife Solutions has an average volume of 303.46K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on BioLife Solutions has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.