A Director at Big Lots (BIG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Big Lots (BIG), Marla Gottschalk, bought shares of BIG for $50.06K.

This recent transaction increases Marla Gottschalk’s holding in the company by 11.67% to a total of $477.1K. This is Gottschalk’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on PBPB back in February 2014

Based on Big Lots’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.15 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $6.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.53 and a one-year low of $18.54. BIG’s market cap is $1.05B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Big Lots, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.