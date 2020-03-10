A Director at Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Benefytt Technologies (BFYT), Anthony Barkett, bought shares of BFYT for $838.2K.

Following this transaction Anthony Barkett’s holding in the company was increased by 76.41% to a total of $2.7 million. Following Anthony Barkett’s last BFYT Buy transaction on May 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $39.41 and a one-year low of $15.95. Currently, Benefytt Technologies has an average volume of 855.54K. BFYT’s market cap is $400.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Starting in November 2019, BFYT received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $509.6K worth of BFYT shares and purchased $838.2K worth of BFYT shares. The insider sentiment on Benefytt Technologies has been neutral according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.