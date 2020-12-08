A Director at Belden (BDC) is Selling Shares

On December 4, a Director at Belden (BDC), KLEIN JONATHAN, sold shares of BDC for $67.26K.

The company has a one-year high of $56.94 and a one-year low of $25.54. BDC’s market cap is $1.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.70. Currently, Belden has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $33.00, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.