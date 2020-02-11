A Director at Becton Dickinson (BDX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Becton Dickinson (BDX), Claire Fraser-Liggett, sold shares of BDX for $388.1K.

Following Claire Fraser-Liggett’s last BDX Sell transaction on August 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.2%. In addition to Claire Fraser-Liggett, one other BDX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Becton Dickinson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 billion and had a net profit of $599 million. The company has a one-year high of $286.72 and a one-year low of $221.47. BDX’s market cap is $68.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 94.17.

The insider sentiment on Becton Dickinson has been negative according to 85 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.