A Director at Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET), William Warden, bought shares of BSET for $25.15K.

Following this transaction William Warden’s holding in the company was increased by 9.93% to a total of $281.2K. In addition to William Warden, one other BSET executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.91 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Bassett Furniture Industries has an average volume of 167.50K.

The insider sentiment on Bassett Furniture Industries has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.