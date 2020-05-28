A Director at Bankfinancial (BFIN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Bankfinancial (BFIN), Thomas F. Oneill, bought shares of BFIN for $7,740.

This recent transaction increases Thomas F. Oneill’s holding in the company by 21.63% to a total of $47.67K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.29 and a one-year low of $6.73. BFIN’s market cap is $142 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30. Currently, Bankfinancial has an average volume of 10.05K.

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management, and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.