A Director at Bank Of Marin Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), James C. Hale, exercised options to buy 3,430 BMRC shares at $23.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $81.5K.

This recent transaction increases James C. Hale’s holding in the company by 622.5% to a total of $175.5K. This is Hale’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MITK back in September 2018

The company has a one-year high of $47.77 and a one-year low of $38.74. BMRC’s market cap is $599.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.57. Currently, Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an average volume of 28.11K.

The insider sentiment on Bank Of Marin Bancorp has been neutral according to 117 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James C. Hale's trades have generated a 11.5% average return based on past transactions.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers.