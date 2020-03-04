A Director at Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), William McDevitt, bought shares of BMRC for $199.1K.

Following William McDevitt’s last BMRC Buy transaction on May 08, 2015, the stock climbed by 15.0%. This recent transaction increases William McDevitt’s holding in the company by 18.75% to a total of $1.25 million.

The company has a one-year high of $47.77 and a one-year low of $37.00. BMRC’s market cap is $516.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.33. Currently, Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an average volume of 27.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $514.8K worth of BMRC shares and purchased $222.3K worth of BMRC shares. The insider sentiment on Bank Of Marin Bancorp has been positive according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers.