A Director at Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Bank Of Hawaii (BOH), Barbara Tanabe, bought shares of BOH for $58.97K.

This is Tanabe’s first Buy trade following 14 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Barbara Tanabe’s holding in the company by 10.18% to a total of $749.7K.

Based on Bank Of Hawaii’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and quarterly net profit of $34.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $58.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.68 and a one-year low of $46.71. BOH’s market cap is $2.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

The insider sentiment on Bank Of Hawaii has been neutral according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barbara Tanabe’s trades have generated a -11.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking; Investment Services, Treasury and Other. It offers saving and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, wealth management, and investment products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.