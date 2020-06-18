A Director at Banc of California (BANC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Banc of California (BANC), Robert Sznewajs, bought shares of BANC for $63.36K.

Following this transaction Robert Sznewajs’ holding in the company was increased by 10.07% to a total of $731.5K. This is Sznewajs’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on OUTR back in August 2014

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $6.44. Currently, Banc of California has an average volume of 480.41K.

The insider sentiment on Banc of California has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Sznewajs' trades have generated a -0.7% average return based on past transactions.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.