A Director at AXT (AXTI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at AXT (AXTI), David C. Chang, sold shares of AXTI for $70.14K.

In addition to David C. Chang, 2 other AXTI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AXT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.72 million and GAAP net loss of -$178,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 305.28K. The company has a one-year high of $5.91 and a one-year low of $1.85.

The insider sentiment on AXT has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.