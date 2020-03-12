A Director at Axos Financial (AX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Axos Financial (AX), Paul Grinberg, bought shares of AX for $256K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Grinberg’s holding in the company by 12.14% to a total of $2.44 million. This is Grinberg’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Axos Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $169 million and quarterly net profit of $41.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149 million and had a net profit of $38.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.44 and a one-year low of $17.07. Currently, Axos Financial has an average volume of 392.56K.

Starting in May 2019, AX received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business, Securities Business, and Corporate.