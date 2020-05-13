A Director at Axon Enterprise is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Richard Carmona, exercised options to sell 45,067 AAXN shares at $4.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.84M. The options were close to expired and Richard Carmona disposed stocks.

Following Richard Carmona’s last AAXN Sell transaction on March 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.3%. In addition to Richard Carmona, one other AAXN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axon Enterprise’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $4.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $6.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $49.80. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 878.04K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.50, reflecting a 1.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Axon Enterprise has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.