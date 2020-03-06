A Director at Axon Enterprise (AAXN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Richard Carmona, sold shares of AAXN for $2.34M.

Following Richard Carmona’s last AAXN Sell transaction on June 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.7%. In addition to Richard Carmona, 2 other AAXN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Axon Enterprise’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and GAAP net loss of $12.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $2.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $46.28. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 779.33K.

The insider sentiment on Axon Enterprise has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.