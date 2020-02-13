A Director at Axis Capital (AXS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Axis Capital (AXS), Henry Smith, sold shares of AXS for $649.1K.

Following Henry Smith’s last AXS Sell transaction on November 20, 2014, the stock climbed by 20.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axis Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion and GAAP net loss of $753K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.3 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $188 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.51 and a one-year low of $54.47. Currently, Axis Capital has an average volume of 509.13K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.