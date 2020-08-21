A Director at Aware (AWRE) is Buying Shares

On August 19, a Director at Aware (AWRE), John S. III Stafford, bought shares of AWRE for $27.65K.

This recent transaction increases John S. III Stafford’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $41.1K.

Currently, Aware has an average volume of 49.92K. The company has a one-year high of $3.88 and a one-year low of $2.02.

The insider sentiment on Aware has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aware, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services to the biometrics services. Its products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. The firm also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.