A Director at Avista (AVA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Avista (AVA), Scott Morris, sold shares of AVA for $1.51M.

Following Scott Morris’ last AVA Sell transaction on June 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.0%. In addition to Scott Morris, one other AVA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $52.43 and a one-year low of $39.97. Currently, Avista has an average volume of 377.77K. AVA’s market cap is $3.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.46.

Starting in May 2019, AVA received 8 Sell ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Avista has been negative according to 99 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities; and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments.