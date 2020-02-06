A Director at Avery Dennison is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Avery Dennison (AVY), David Pyott, exercised options to sell 5,027 AVY shares at $38.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $667.2K.

Following David Pyott’s last AVY Sell transaction on May 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 32.1%. In addition to David Pyott, one other AVY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Avery Dennison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $97.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $140.21 and a one-year low of $99.00. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 581.57K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $667.2K worth of AVY shares and purchased $19.79K worth of AVY shares. The insider sentiment on Avery Dennison has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. Its businesses include the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products.