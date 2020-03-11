A Director at AutoZone (AZO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at AutoZone (AZO), George Mrkonic, sold shares of AZO for $363.9K.

Following George Mrkonic’s last AZO Sell transaction on August 13, 2013, the stock climbed by 679.9%. This is Mrkonic’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ULTA back in March 2016

Based on AutoZone’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion and quarterly net profit of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $295 million. The company has a one-year high of $1274.41 and a one-year low of $932.91. AZO’s market cap is $26.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.59.

The insider sentiment on AutoZone has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.