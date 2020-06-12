A Director at Atmos Energy (ATO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Atmos Energy (ATO), Richard Sampson, bought shares of ATO for $99.75K.

Following this transaction Richard Sampson’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $595.6K. In addition to Richard Sampson, one other ATO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $121.08 and a one-year low of $77.92. Currently, Atmos Energy has an average volume of 929.52K. ATO’s market cap is $12.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $105.40, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Atmos Energy has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Sampson’s trades have generated a 8.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.