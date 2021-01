A Director at Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIF), Jordan Kupinsky, sold shares of AFHIF for $152.

In addition to Jordan Kupinsky, one other AFHIF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

AFHIF’s market cap is $2.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.10. Currently, Atlas Financial Holdings has an average volume of 17.08K. The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.