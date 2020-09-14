A Director at Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Atlas Financial Holdings (AFHIF), Jordan Kupinsky, bought shares of AFHIF for $10.85K.

This recent transaction increases Jordan Kupinsky’s holding in the company by 4.23% to a total of $8,434. In addition to Jordan Kupinsky, 4 other AFHIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Atlas Financial Holdings has an average volume of 287.32K. The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $118.6K worth of AFHIF shares and purchased $28.2K worth of AFHIF shares.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.