A Director at Atlantic Power (AT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Atlantic Power (AT), Kevin Howell, bought shares of AT for $1,488.

In addition to Kevin Howell, 2 other AT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Atlantic Power has an average volume of 678.34K. The company has a one-year high of $2.65 and a one-year low of $1.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.85, reflecting a -34.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Atlantic Power has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kevin Howell's trades have generated a 0.0% average return based on past transactions.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. It operates through the following segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, and Corporate. Its projects include Allendale, Chambers, Dorchester, Grayling, Morris, North bay, Oxnard, Piedmont, Tunis, and Williams Lake. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.