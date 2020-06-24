A Director at Athersys (ATHX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Athersys (ATHX), Kenneth Traub, bought shares of ATHX for $322.5K.

Following Kenneth Traub’s last ATHX Buy transaction on June 09, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.38 and a one-year low of $1.13. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.57.

Starting in August 2019, ATHX received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Kenneth Traub’s trades have generated a 0.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Read More on ATHX: