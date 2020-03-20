A Director at Assured Guaranty (AGO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Assured Guaranty (AGO), Francisco Borges, bought shares of AGO for $259.6K.

Following Francisco Borges’ last AGO Buy transaction on August 11, 2011, the stock climbed by 10.8%. In addition to Francisco Borges, 6 other AGO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Assured Guaranty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $231 million and quarterly net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $88 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.77 and a one-year low of $13.64. Currently, Assured Guaranty has an average volume of 704.82K.

Starting in August 2019, AGO received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Assured Guaranty has been positive according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management.

