A Director at Assured Guaranty (AGO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Assured Guaranty (AGO), Thomas W. Jones, bought shares of AGO for $138K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas W. Jones’ holding in the company by 27.97% to a total of $769.8K. In addition to Thomas W. Jones, 11 other AGO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Assured Guaranty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $295 million and quarterly net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $88 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.78 and a one-year low of $13.65. Currently, Assured Guaranty has an average volume of 876.84K.

Starting in August 2019, AGO received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Assured Guaranty has been positive according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. Its businesses include public, global infrastructure and structured finance, and reinsurance and specialty insurance. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More on AGO: