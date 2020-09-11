A Director at Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aspira Women’s Health (AWH), David Schreiber, sold shares of AWH for $139K.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,706,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.31 million. Currently, Aspira Women’s Health has an average volume of 735.88K. The company has a one-year high of $5.78 and a one-year low of $0.35.

The insider sentiment on Aspira Women’s Health has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermillion, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. The company’s bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.