A Director at Aspen Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Aspen Group (ASPU), Andrew Kaplan, exercised options to buy 20,834 ASPU shares at $1.98 a share, for a total transaction value of $41.25K. The options were close to expired and Andrew Kaplan retained stocks.

Following this transaction Andrew Kaplan’s holding in the company was increased by 30.73% to a total of $1.02 million. Following Andrew Kaplan’s last ASPU Buy transaction on October 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.08 million and GAAP net loss of -$664,563. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 222.47K.

Starting in October 2019, ASPU received 37 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.20, reflecting a -19.0% downside. Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Aspen Group has been neutral according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.