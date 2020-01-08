A Director at Aspen Group (ASPU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aspen Group (ASPU), James C. Jensen, sold shares of ASPU for $535.8K.

This is Jensen’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.09 million and GAAP net loss of $638.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.32 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 122.90K.

The insider sentiment on Aspen Group has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University.

Read More on ASPU: