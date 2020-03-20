A Director at Ashford Hospitality (AHT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Benjamin Ansell, bought shares of AHT for $25K.

This recent transaction increases Benjamin Ansell’s holding in the company by 34.84% to a total of $438.8K.

Based on Ashford Hospitality’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $366 million and GAAP net loss of $28.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54.69 million. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 780.93K. The company has a one-year high of $5.89 and a one-year low of $0.47.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.