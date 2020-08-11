A Director at Ashford Hospitality (AHT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Benjamin Ansell, bought shares of AHT for $38.5K.

This recent transaction increases Benjamin Ansell’s holding in the company by 19.31% to a total of $593.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 757.24K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, reflecting a -53.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ashford Hospitality has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.