A Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Michael S. Perry, exercised options to buy 77,000 ARWR shares at $3.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $285.2K.

Following Michael S. Perry’s last ARWR Buy transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%. In addition to Michael S. Perry, one other ARWR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $73.72 and a one-year low of $18.82. ARWR’s market cap is $3.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 398.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, reflecting a -34.0% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in May 2020, ARWR received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.24M worth of ARWR shares and purchased $285.2K worth of ARWR shares. The insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.