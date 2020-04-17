A Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Douglas Given, sold shares of ARWR for $922.3K.

Following Douglas Given’s last ARWR Sell transaction on February 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $73.73 and a one-year low of $17.30. ARWR’s market cap is $3.59 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 69.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.29, reflecting a -41.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.