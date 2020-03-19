A Director at Archrock (AROC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Archrock (AROC), Gordon Hall, bought shares of AROC for $49.22K.

Following this transaction Gordon Hall’s holding in the company was increased by 12.43% to a total of $437K. In addition to Gordon Hall, 11 other AROC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Archrock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $246 million and quarterly net profit of $45.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a net profit of $12.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.43 and a one-year low of $2.09. AROC’s market cap is $321M and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.09.

Starting in April 2019, AROC received 21 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Archrock has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments.

