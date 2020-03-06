A Director at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Francisco Sanchez, bought shares of ADM for $50.62K.

Following this transaction Francisco Sanchez’s holding in the company was increased by 45.67% to a total of $164.5K. Following Francisco Sanchez’s last ADM Buy transaction on May 18, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.3%.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $504 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.94 billion and had a net profit of $315 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.20 and a one-year low of $35.78. ADM’s market cap is $21.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Six different firms, including Argus Research and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $835.1K worth of ADM shares and purchased $50.62K worth of ADM shares. The insider sentiment on Archer Daniels Midland has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition.