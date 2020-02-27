A Director at Arbor Realty (ABR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Arbor Realty (ABR), Melvin Lazar, bought shares of ABR for $69.3K.

Following Melvin Lazar’s last ABR Buy transaction on August 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.0%. This recent transaction increases Melvin Lazar’s holding in the company by 2.44% to a total of $2.88 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ABR’s market cap is $1.52B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a one-year high of $15.77 and a one-year low of $11.75.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments.