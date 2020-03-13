A Director at Arbor Realty (ABR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Arbor Realty (ABR), Melvin Lazar, bought shares of ABR for $27K.

This recent transaction increases Melvin Lazar’s holding in the company by 1.43% to a total of $2.16 million.

The company has a one-year high of $15.77 and a one-year low of $7.78. ABR’s market cap is $1.13B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.61.

The insider sentiment on Arbor Realty has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melvin Lazar's trades have generated a 82.8% average return based on past transactions.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments.