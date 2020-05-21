A Director at AppFolio is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at AppFolio (APPF), RAUTH WILLIAM R III, exercised options to sell 20,000 APPF shares for a total transaction value of $2.61M.

Following RAUTH WILLIAM R III’s last APPF Sell transaction on May 10, 2019, the stock climbed by 33.2%.

Based on AppFolio’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.5 million and quarterly net profit of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.09 million and had a net profit of $3.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $148.08 and a one-year low of $81.01. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 330.75.

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser, and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.