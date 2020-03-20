A Director at Apollo Real Estate (ARI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Apollo Real Estate (ARI), Eric Press, bought shares of ARI for $659.9K.

This recent transaction increases Eric Press’ holding in the company by 74.49% to a total of $2.35 million. In addition to Eric Press, one other ARI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Apollo Real Estate’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $123 million and quarterly net profit of $70.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $51.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $5.50. ARI’s market cap is $1.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.99.

The insider sentiment on Apollo Real Estate has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.